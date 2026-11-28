Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,667,018 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 663,205 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $463,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,070 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,430 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,724 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company's stock.

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Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.57. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $252.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $217.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, which combines freight from multiple customers in a single trailer. Its services include standard and expedited LTL transportation, along with related logistics offerings such as truckload brokerage, container drayage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1934, the company began as a regional carrier in Virginia and North Carolina and has grown into a national freight network. Old Dominion serves customers throughout the United States, with additional North American and international shipping capabilities supported by its transportation network and partners.

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