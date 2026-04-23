OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 289,370 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,446 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 289,370 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in AT&T were worth $30,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $361,779,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $512,077,000 after buying an additional 248,567 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in AT&T by 140.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $81,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and subscriber momentum — AT&T reported Q1 EPS $0.57 and revenue $31.51B, topping estimates, while postpaid phone adds (~294k) and ~584k new internet subscribers showed strong bundling demand that supports longer-term revenue growth. Article Title

Q1 beat and subscriber momentum — AT&T reported Q1 EPS $0.57 and revenue $31.51B, topping estimates, while postpaid phone adds (~294k) and ~584k new internet subscribers showed strong bundling demand that supports longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Fiber push and convergence are working — management emphasized that bundling wireless + fiber is accelerating cross-sell and retention, which analysts cite as the core growth driver going forward. Article Title

Fiber push and convergence are working — management emphasized that bundling wireless + fiber is accelerating cross-sell and retention, which analysts cite as the core growth driver going forward. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and income profile remains attractive — outlets note AT&T’s yield (~4%+ range) and steady cash-return plans make it a defensive income play for yield-focused investors. Article Title

Dividend and income profile remains attractive — outlets note AT&T’s yield (~4%+ range) and steady cash-return plans make it a defensive income play for yield-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance reiterated, not raised — management reiterated FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35 and free-cash-flow targets, which stabilizes expectations but disappointed investors hoping for an upgrade. See the company presentation and call transcript for detail. Article Title

Guidance reiterated, not raised — management reiterated FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35 and free-cash-flow targets, which stabilizes expectations but disappointed investors hoping for an upgrade. See the company presentation and call transcript for detail. Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow and higher capex weighed on the stock — FCF fell to roughly $2.5B (vs. ~$3.1B a year ago) as fiber buildout raises capital spending, creating near-term cash pressure despite revenue beats. Article Title

Free cash flow and higher capex weighed on the stock — FCF fell to roughly $2.5B (vs. ~$3.1B a year ago) as fiber buildout raises capital spending, creating near-term cash pressure despite revenue beats. Negative Sentiment: Legacy-revenue erosion and wireless metric scrutiny — legacy business declines remain steep and some analysts warn wireless unit economics and postpaid phone trends could stall multiple expansion. A recent deep-dive flagged this as a material multi-year headwind. Article Title

Legacy-revenue erosion and wireless metric scrutiny — legacy business declines remain steep and some analysts warn wireless unit economics and postpaid phone trends could stall multiple expansion. A recent deep-dive flagged this as a material multi-year headwind. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views and wide price-target dispersion — Wall Street ratings and targets are polarized (some high buys but several sub-$20 targets), which can amplify volatility as investors reassess valuation vs. capex-driven FCF. Article Title

AT&T Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:T opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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