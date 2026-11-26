State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,224,512 shares of the bank's stock after selling 17,417,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.02% of Old National Bancorp worth $375,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,819,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $134,610,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,301,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $99,283,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791,863 shares of the bank's stock valued at $93,432,000 after buying an additional 147,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONB. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $732.04 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 5th will be given a $0.1450 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Old National Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CFO John Moran sold 19,261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $492,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 101,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,511.19. This trade represents a 15.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Founded in 1834, it operates primarily through Old National Bank, serving individuals, businesses and organizations across the Midwest. The company offers consumer and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, treasury management and digital banking. It also provides wealth management and trust services, as well as solutions for businesses and institutional clients.

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