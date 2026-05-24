OLD Republic International Corp Sells 54,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,800 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 286.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $251,316,000 after buying an additional 373,027 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7,309.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $126,834,000 after buying an additional 258,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $403,534,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $533.57 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $577.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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