Old Republic International Corporation $ORI Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,256,162 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 58,624 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.32% of Old Republic International worth $148,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,194 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 83,745 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 211,601 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The stock's 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Old Republic International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Old Republic International's payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $516,670.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,436.36. The trade was a 29.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price target on Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Old Republic International from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Old Republic International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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