State Street Corp lessened its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810,441 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 10,307,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.09% of Old Republic International worth $366,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $491,660,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Old Republic International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,174,530 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 280,858 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 802,185 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 660,691 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 274,902 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Old Republic International from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORI

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company's fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3150 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,386 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $184,255.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,028.75. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is an insurance holding company founded in 1923. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the company provides coverage primarily to businesses and other organizations, as well as title insurance services for real estate transactions. Its General Insurance business offers products including workers' compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, property and other specialty coverages. Its Title Insurance business provides title policies and related services to homebuyers, businesses, lenders and other participants in residential and commercial real estate transactions.

See Also

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