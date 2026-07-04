OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $18.53 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,255 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.34 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More NVIDIA News

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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