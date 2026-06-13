Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 168.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,133 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Ollie's Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,738. This represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett reiterated an "accumulate" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $151.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.5%

OLLI opened at $83.25 on Friday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ollie's Bargain Outlet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ollie's Bargain Outlet wasn't on the list.

While Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here