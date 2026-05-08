Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 34,348 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 34,348 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 78,391 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,529.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 432,040 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 424,365 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and shareholder payback: USB beat Q1 EPS estimates and continues to pay a $0.52 quarterly dividend, supporting income-oriented and value buyers. MarketBeat USB profile

Q1 results and shareholder payback: USB beat Q1 EPS estimates and continues to pay a $0.52 quarterly dividend, supporting income-oriented and value buyers. Positive Sentiment: Momentum coverage: Zacks and several profile pieces argue USB is a long‑term momentum name based on earnings/price momentum and style scores — this can sustain buying interest into a broader banking rebound. Zacks momentum article

Momentum coverage: Zacks and several profile pieces argue USB is a long‑term momentum name based on earnings/price momentum and style scores — this can sustain buying interest into a broader banking rebound. Positive Sentiment: Management messaging: CEO interviews highlight strategic focus on tech investments and growth execution, which supports confidence in the turnaround narrative. CEO interview/video

Management messaging: CEO interviews highlight strategic focus on tech investments and growth execution, which supports confidence in the turnaround narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view is mixed‑but‑constructive: Multiple houses (Oppenheimer, Weiss, Piper Sandler, DA Davidson) have buy/outperform views or raised targets; consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with a ~$61.20 target — useful context for upside versus current price. Analyst targets summary

Analyst view is mixed‑but‑constructive: Multiple houses (Oppenheimer, Weiss, Piper Sandler, DA Davidson) have buy/outperform views or raised targets; consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with a ~$61.20 target — useful context for upside versus current price. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/attractiveness pieces note a ~41% one‑year rally; some say shares still look modestly undervalued while others warn upside may be more limited — keeps investors weighing momentum vs. stretched gains. Valuation article

Valuation/attractiveness pieces note a ~41% one‑year rally; some say shares still look modestly undervalued while others warn upside may be more limited — keeps investors weighing momentum vs. stretched gains. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/industry context: U.S. Bank's CFO survey and freight/payment indexes highlight cost control and growth/deal focus for finance leaders — a mixed datapoint for banks' loan/fee outlooks. CFO survey

Macro/industry context: U.S. Bank's CFO survey and freight/payment indexes highlight cost control and growth/deal focus for finance leaders — a mixed datapoint for banks' loan/fee outlooks. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares (~$1.92M at ~$55.52), cutting his holding by ~40% — a large, disclosed sale that can weigh on near‑term sentiment. SEC filing

Insider selling: EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares (~$1.92M at ~$55.52), cutting his holding by ~40% — a large, disclosed sale that can weigh on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Underperformance note: Media coverage points out USB has recently underperformed the broader market despite occasional rallies — a reminder investors remain cautious on sector/regulatory and rate risks. MarketWatch underperformance story

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report).

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