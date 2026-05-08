Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 41,146 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the bank's stock after selling 41,146 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 902,562 shares of the bank's stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,662 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2%

CFG stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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