Free Trial
→ Trump and Elon are BACK (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Kulicke and Soffa Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Olstein Capital trimmed its stake in Kulicke and Soffa by 23.4% to 142,461 shares (about $6.49M), even as other institutions moved differently—Fort Washington boosted its holding to 607,136 shares and overall institutional ownership sits around 98.22%; insiders sold 36,605 shares (~$2.65M) over the last three months.
  • KLIC reported a strong Q2 with revenue of $242.6M (up ~49.8% YoY) and EPS of $0.79 beating estimates, and management raised Q3 EPS guidance to about $1.00, fueling analyst upgrades and a stock rally.
  • Analyst views remain mixed: Needham raised its price target to $105, but the consensus rating is a "Hold" with an average target of $59.25; the stock trades at a market cap of roughly $5.14B and a P/E near 94.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 43,539 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,406 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 607,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 175,744 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Trending Headlines about Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Kulicke and Soffa Industries this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Reported Q2 results topped expectations: revenue of $242.6M (up ~49.8% YoY), GAAP net income of $35.1M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.79, beating consensus. Management cited improving inventory trends. PR Newswire: Q2 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q3 fiscal-2026 EPS guidance to about $1.00 (well above the ~$0.72 consensus), implying stronger near-term earnings trajectory and supporting higher valuation expectations. MarketBeat: Earnings & Guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: Needham upgraded KLIC to a "Buy" and raised its price target from $70 to $105, signaling increased analyst conviction and giving scope for further upside. Benzinga: Needham Raise
  • Neutral Sentiment: The full Q2 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management commentary on demand trends, product mix and backlog details. Seeking Alpha: Q2 Call Transcript
  • Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from outlets (Yahoo, Zacks, Chron) highlights the beat and inventory improvements; these summaries help confirm the headline drivers but add limited incremental detail. Yahoo Finance: Q1/Q2 Coverage
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarter's strength, some GAAP metrics remain weak on a trailing basis — the company still reported a negative net margin and negative return on equity in the disclosure, which could temper multiple expansion if sustained. MarketBeat: Earnings Snapshot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,959.56. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 19,143 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,377,913.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,013.56. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,582. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $98.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 1.66. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $107.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.16%.The company's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.77%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Kulicke and Soffa Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kulicke and Soffa Industries wasn't on the list.

While Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery
Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery
From Altimetry (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines