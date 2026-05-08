Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 43,539 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,406 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 607,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 175,744 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Trending Headlines about Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Kulicke and Soffa Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported Q2 results topped expectations: revenue of $242.6M (up ~49.8% YoY), GAAP net income of $35.1M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.79, beating consensus. Management cited improving inventory trends. PR Newswire: Q2 Results

Reported Q2 results topped expectations: revenue of $242.6M (up ~49.8% YoY), GAAP net income of $35.1M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.79, beating consensus. Management cited improving inventory trends. Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q3 fiscal-2026 EPS guidance to about $1.00 (well above the ~$0.72 consensus), implying stronger near-term earnings trajectory and supporting higher valuation expectations. MarketBeat: Earnings & Guidance

Management raised Q3 fiscal-2026 EPS guidance to about $1.00 (well above the ~$0.72 consensus), implying stronger near-term earnings trajectory and supporting higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Needham upgraded KLIC to a "Buy" and raised its price target from $70 to $105, signaling increased analyst conviction and giving scope for further upside. Benzinga: Needham Raise

Needham upgraded KLIC to a "Buy" and raised its price target from $70 to $105, signaling increased analyst conviction and giving scope for further upside. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q2 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management commentary on demand trends, product mix and backlog details. Seeking Alpha: Q2 Call Transcript

The full Q2 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management commentary on demand trends, product mix and backlog details. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from outlets (Yahoo, Zacks, Chron) highlights the beat and inventory improvements; these summaries help confirm the headline drivers but add limited incremental detail. Yahoo Finance: Q1/Q2 Coverage

Coverage from outlets (Yahoo, Zacks, Chron) highlights the beat and inventory improvements; these summaries help confirm the headline drivers but add limited incremental detail. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarter's strength, some GAAP metrics remain weak on a trailing basis — the company still reported a negative net margin and negative return on equity in the disclosure, which could temper multiple expansion if sustained. MarketBeat: Earnings Snapshot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,959.56. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 19,143 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,377,913.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,013.56. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,582. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $98.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 1.66. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $107.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.16%.The company's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.77%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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