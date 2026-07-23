Omada Health, Inc. $OMDA Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Free Report) by 677.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,443 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 307,097 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.59% of Omada Health worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth $44,402,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Omada Health by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,272,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omada Health during the 4th quarter valued at $16,948,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omada Health during the 1st quarter worth $10,401,000. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Omada Health in the 4th quarter worth $9,212,000.

Get Omada Health alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMDA. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omada Health in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Omada Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omada Health

Omada Health Price Performance

Shares of OMDA stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.89. Omada Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Omada Health had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omada Health

In related news, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 25,886 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $587,094.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,341,007.48. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven L. Cook sold 12,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $284,861.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 187,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,655.81. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 193,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,425 over the last three months. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omada Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omada Health wasn't on the list.

While Omada Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here