Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 113,667 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $553,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,750 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 45,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 71,221 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OHI stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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