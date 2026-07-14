Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Stock Holdings Increased by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,434 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $24,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,166,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $208,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $93,476,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,222,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,559,000 after buying an additional 1,702,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,058,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $129,110,000 after buying an additional 1,401,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3%

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

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