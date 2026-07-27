OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 12,818 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 106.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,854 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts: Sign Up

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $238.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.37 and a 12 month high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here