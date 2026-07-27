OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 61,550 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,187 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 271.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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