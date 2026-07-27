OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 10,597 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 245,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,468,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,263 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,508,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 586,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $146,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0%

ITW opened at $282.91 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.82 and a twelve month high of $303.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.39 and a 200-day moving average of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $274.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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