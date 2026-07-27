OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 19,611 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,890 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

DIS opened at $94.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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