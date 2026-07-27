OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 4,292 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,367 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Allstate were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. HSBC downgraded Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities set a $319.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,968.66. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $260.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.07. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $260.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.51 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.53%.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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