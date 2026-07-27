OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Holdings in Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. $OTF

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE:OTF - Free Report) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,927 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 363,735 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.16% of Blue Owl Technology Finance worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Technology Finance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 69,925 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance by 39.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Technology Finance

In other Blue Owl Technology Finance news, Director Chris Temple purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $74,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,520. This trade represents a 140.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $194,710. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Technology Finance had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Technology Finance's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Technology Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Blue Owl Technology Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Technology Finance

Blue Owl Technology Finance Profile

Blue Owl Technology Finance NYSE: OTF is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) sponsored by alternative asset manager Blue Owl. The firm focuses on providing customized debt and structured capital solutions to technology and technology-enabled companies, with an emphasis on growth-stage and middle-market borrowers. As a BDC, its primary activities include originating, structuring and managing private credit investments tailored to the financing needs of fast-growing businesses.

Its investment approach typically centers on direct lending and credit-oriented products, including senior secured loans, unitranche and subordinated debt, as well as selective equity-linked instruments and structured financings.

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