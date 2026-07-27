OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $7.15 Million Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 783,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.05% of Blue Owl Capital worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OWL. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,674 shares of the company's stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 135,184 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,036,594 shares of the company's stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 322,530 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 258.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 288,826 shares of the company's stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 208,331 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 86.3% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,458 shares of the company's stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 211,419 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 4,149,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OWL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $20.58.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is currently 766.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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