OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $3.02 Million in Nathan's Famous, Inc. $NATH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.73% of Nathan's Famous at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan's Famous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nathan's Famous by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nathan's Famous by 142.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 692 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nathan's Famous during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan's Famous during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nathan's Famous in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nathan's Famous presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Nathan's Famous Stock Performance

NATH stock opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. Nathan's Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.86. The company has a market capitalization of $407.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 179.01%.

Nathan's Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Nathan's Famous's payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Nathan's Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous Inc is a quick-service restaurant company known for its signature all-beef hot dogs and classic American fast-food offerings. The company operates and franchises a network of dining outlets under the Nathan's Famous brand, serving items such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and specialty sides. In addition to its restaurant business, Nathan's Famous markets frozen and refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers across North America.

The company traces its origins to 1916, when founder Nathan Handwerker opened a modest walk-up stand on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

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