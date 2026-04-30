Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,997 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 289.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1%

OMC stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 155.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Trending Headlines about Omnicom Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong revenue and adjusted results — Consolidated revenue was ~$6.2B (up ~69% YoY), Non‑GAAP adjusted EBITA of $833.5M (14.8% margin) and adjusted EPS of $1.90; management pointed to core organic growth and integration benefits as drivers of the top‑line beat. Read More.

Strong revenue and adjusted results — Consolidated revenue was ~$6.2B (up ~69% YoY), Non‑GAAP adjusted EBITA of $833.5M (14.8% margin) and adjusted EPS of $1.90; management pointed to core organic growth and integration benefits as drivers of the top‑line beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and commercial initiatives highlighted — Omnicom’s Creo (influencer arm) launched an AI post‑production tool with Google Cloud; management emphasized integrated, AI-enabled offerings as a growth lever. Read More.

AI and commercial initiatives highlighted — Omnicom’s Creo (influencer arm) launched an AI post‑production tool with Google Cloud; management emphasized integrated, AI-enabled offerings as a growth lever. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and investor materials show improved operating performance and an upbeat outlook — slides and call commentary point to synergy realization from recent integrations. Read More.

Market commentary and investor materials show improved operating performance and an upbeat outlook — slides and call commentary point to synergy realization from recent integrations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed EPS signals — some outlets report adjusted EPS topping older consensus frames (and management cites $1.90 adjusted), while other services flag a tiny miss vs. a different estimate (e.g., $1.90 vs. $1.91), leaving interpretation dependent on which consensus is used. Read More.

Mixed EPS signals — some outlets report adjusted EPS topping older consensus frames (and management cites $1.90 adjusted), while other services flag a tiny miss vs. a different estimate (e.g., $1.90 vs. $1.91), leaving interpretation dependent on which consensus is used. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Debt and integration risks flagged on the call — management discussed leverage and integration execution risks, which likely increased investor caution given the company’s capital structure and recent M&A activity. Read More.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading

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