Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,651 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220,444 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $515,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,283,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $911,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,578,075 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $690,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,188 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,106,022 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $493,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,520 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is 820.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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