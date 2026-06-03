Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 34,931 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,863,327 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,384,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,578,075 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $690,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,107,021 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $660,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,437 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $635,538,000 after purchasing an additional 433,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 192.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 820.51%.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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