One Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,339 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 209.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,498 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $184.86 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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