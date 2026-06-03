One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC's holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Mercury Systems by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,644 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,292,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.56 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The company's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP David E. Farnsworth sold 3,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $307,653.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,083.87. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Orlando D. Carvalho sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $625,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,753.28. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,875 shares of company stock worth $2,040,874. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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