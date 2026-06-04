One Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 355,025 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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