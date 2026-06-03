One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in onsemi $ON

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,009 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC's holdings in onsemi were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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onsemi Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. onsemi has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Barclays upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ON

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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