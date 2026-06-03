One Capital Management LLC Sells 30,116 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 30,116 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,203,754,000 after purchasing an additional 414,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,305,225 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,682,231,000 after purchasing an additional 354,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,256,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051,370 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,658,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CI stock opened at $272.37 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.50.

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About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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