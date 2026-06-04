One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Free Report) TSE: CNQ in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,956 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,305,198 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,160,340,000 after purchasing an additional 818,809 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,745,981 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,446,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,621 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $710,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,616,347 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $393,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,614,291 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $307,344,000 after acquiring an additional 983,892 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.45. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Canadian Natural Resources's payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.00.

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Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited NYSE: CNQ is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company's operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

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