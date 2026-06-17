One William Street Capital Management L.P. Has $5.04 Million Position in Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

One William Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association comprises 0.7% of One William Street Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. One William Street Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Flagstar Bank, National Association worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,541 shares of the company's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 23,866 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLG opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Bank, National Association's payout ratio is -18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bank, National Association presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flagstar Bank, National Association

About Flagstar Bank, National Association

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

Further Reading

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