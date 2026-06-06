OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $391.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.85 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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