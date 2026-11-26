OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Saber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Everest Private Wealth boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Everest Private Wealth now owns 44,823 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Alphabet News

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund Lone Pine Capital increased its Alphabet stake by 901% to about $743 million, a notable vote of confidence amid the share-price weakness and spending concerns. Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Raised Its Alphabet Stake 901% to $743 Million

Hedge fund Lone Pine Capital increased its Alphabet stake by 901% to about $743 million, a notable vote of confidence amid the share-price weakness and spending concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy view on Alphabet, while another analysis noted that Google Services remains a major earnings engine but flagged slower Search growth alongside Cloud’s gains. Alphabet Class A Gets a Buy from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy view on Alphabet, while another analysis noted that Google Services remains a major earnings engine but flagged slower Search growth alongside Cloud’s gains. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted intensifying AI competition, adding to uncertainty about whether Alphabet’s large investments will translate into durable returns. Separately, law firms publicized lead-plaintiff deadlines for a securities class action concerning investors who acquired Alphabet securities during May–July 2026. The notices add legal overhang, though they do not establish liability. Faruqi & Faruqi Investor Deadline Notice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.73 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $318.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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