ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Holdings Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,707 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $36,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:OKE opened at $89.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's payout ratio is presently 76.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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