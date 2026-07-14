ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,389 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,500,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $564,867,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,365,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $835,350,000 after buying an additional 3,596,089 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3,538.4% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,691,433 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $124,320,000 after buying an additional 1,644,945 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 292.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,558,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $127,261,000 after buying an additional 1,161,352 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 2.5%

OKE stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's payout ratio is presently 76.29%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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