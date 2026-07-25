ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,832 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 94,617 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 1.9% of Bollard Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ONEOK worth $65,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $93.13 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.44.

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ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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