OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468,100 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 341,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.45% of OneSpaWorld worth $33,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,211 shares of the company's stock worth $65,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,525,357 shares of the company's stock worth $51,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,052 shares of the company's stock worth $51,964,000 after buying an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,729,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,389,213.94. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,754,834.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Wall Street Zen cut OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSW

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of OSW opened at $26.41 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.51 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.85%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. OneSpaWorld's payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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