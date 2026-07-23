OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW Stock Position Decreased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,681 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,891 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,754,834.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,389,213.94. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSW. Weiss Ratings upgraded OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.8%

OSW opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.90. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.51 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.85%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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