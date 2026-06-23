onsemi $ON Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's holdings in onsemi were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 187.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial upgraded onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.68.

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Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi launched its GaNEXUS power portfolio for AI data centers and robotics, reinforcing its growth story in high-demand power management markets.

onsemi launched its GaNEXUS power portfolio for AI data centers and robotics, reinforcing its growth story in high-demand power management markets. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $140 from $115, citing the emerging “physical AI” opportunity.

Wells Fargo reiterated an rating and raised its price target to from $115, citing the emerging “physical AI” opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted that investors have been paying close attention to ON, suggesting rising market interest ahead of further catalysts.

Zacks noted that investors have been paying close attention to ON, suggesting rising market interest ahead of further catalysts. Positive Sentiment: onsemi’s recent earnings beat and raised guidance continue to support confidence in operating momentum and execution.

onsemi’s recent earnings beat and raised guidance continue to support confidence in operating momentum and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary has also compared onsemi to a potential long-term beneficiary of AI inference and data-center spending, but this remains a thematic view rather than a company-specific update.

onsemi Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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