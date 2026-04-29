onsemi $ON Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,066,453 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 232,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.69% of onsemi worth $2,765,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in onsemi by 72.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 68.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. onsemi has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.onsemi's revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 146,114 shares of company stock worth $11,282,308 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on onsemi from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on onsemi from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered onsemi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered onsemi from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.15.

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onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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