Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 185,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Onto Innovation worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $178.42 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.60 and a 52 week high of $386.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $409.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Miller sold 2,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,207,600. This trade represents a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Freedom Broker reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $410.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Onto Innovation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $352.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc. develops process control and inspection equipment and software for semiconductor manufacturing. Its products help chipmakers measure materials and structures, detect defects, and monitor production processes across the fabrication of integrated circuits and advanced packaging. The company's offerings include optical metrology systems, inspection tools, lithography systems, and software for analyzing manufacturing data. Its technologies serve applications in areas such as advanced packaging, specialty devices, memory, and foundry and logic production.

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