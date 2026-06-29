OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,712 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $644,841,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $200,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $292,900,000 after buying an additional 2,050,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $158,669,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $132,741,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,201,830.03. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $161.43 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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