OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,866 Nordson Corporation $NDSN

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,866 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $301.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.28. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $207.08 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Nordson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Nordson

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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