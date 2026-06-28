OP Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 25,352 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $269,789,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock worth $947,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock worth $638,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,894 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 707.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,051 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $75,506,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,994. This represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $99.38 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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