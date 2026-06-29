OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.63 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,693 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in HubSpot by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock worth $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $184.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $169.63 and a one year high of $568.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 1,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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