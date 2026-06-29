OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $2 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,292 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $138.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.83 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

See Also

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