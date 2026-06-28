OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.79 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,730 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,359,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,346,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $923,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $875,574,000 after purchasing an additional 362,050 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.18 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $175.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here