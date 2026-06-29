OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in PTC Inc. $PTC

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,834 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PTC by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.72 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $219.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. PTC's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

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