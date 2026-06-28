OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,239 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 17,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% in the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 8,934 shares of the company's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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